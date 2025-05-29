Ex-Liverpool coach and African legend considered for Man City job

Former Liverpool assistant Pepijn Lijnders is being considered for a role on Manchester City’s coaching staff after his dismissal by Red Bull Salzburg in December.

Carlos Vicens, Juanma Lillo, and Inigo Dominguez have all recently departed the Etihad Stadium, and according to The Times, Jurgen Klopp’s former right-hand man is now being targeted by their old rivals.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lijnders departed Anfield alongside Klopp to take the Salzburg job, but was dismissed in late 2024 and has been on gardening leave since.

He played a crucial role in his backroom team during Liverpool’s Champions League and Premier League triumphs.

Manchester City are also weighing the option of promoting Kolo Toure who once played for Liverpool to their senior coaching staff.

The former Ivory Coast defender has been working with City’s academy and previously had a brief spell as Wigan manager.