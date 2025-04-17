Ex-Arsenal star Bellerin: 'Clubs don’t let us be human'

Former Arsenal and Barcelona player Hector Bellerin says top clubs don’t let players "be humans" while they are developing.

The right-back opened up on the pressures of being a professional footballer, revealing that he felt "protected" from real life during his time at Arsenal.

He believes clubs need to do more to help players prepare for life after their playing career ends.

"I think clubs all over the world, since you’re young, they want to give you all the tools to be a good footballer,” Bellerin told The Rest Is Football.

"They don’t really necessarily give you all the tools to be a good citizen, to be a good human, to be a good husband, a good dad etc. You know, all the education we take is focused on the sport.

"When you’re comfortable, you don’t need to question things because everything is good, everything’s fine. You don’t have to fight for what you’re going to eat next month, you know your family’s covered, if you have an issue you can go to a private hospital – you know, life is easy when you have money.

"Footballers have money, footballers are idols, and I feel like football clubs protect us too much in that way, you know? They don’t really let us be the humans we need to be."