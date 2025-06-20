Tribal Football
Ex-Ajax star Promes extradited to Netherlands to serve jail term

Promes extradited to Netherlands to serve jail termVladimir Astapkovich / Sputnik / Profimedia
Ex-Ajax winger Quincy Promes has been extradited to the Netherlands to serve a seven-and-a-half-year prison sentence for drug trafficking and assault.

The 33-year-old was arrested in Dubai last week at the request of Dutch authorities.

Promes, who has 50 caps for the Netherlands, was sentenced in February 2024 to six years in prison for his role in smuggling over a tonne of cocaine from Belgium into the Netherlands in 2020.

Despite criminal charges, Promes continued playing with Spartak Moscow, where he spent seven years across two spells and scored 114 goals, before a brief stint with Dubai United earlier this year. 

He also featured for Sevilla in the 2018/19 season and spent two seasons with Dutch giants Ajax.

