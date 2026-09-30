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Everton confident of keeping Pickford amid Bayern interest

Jordan Pickford is being linked with Harry Kane's Bayern Munich
Jordan Pickford is being linked with Harry Kane's Bayern MunichAction Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Jordan Pickford is being linked with Bayern Munich but there are no signs yet that he is ready to leave Everton.

The 32-year-old remains firmly committed to Everton, where he is contracted until 2029, and sources indicate the club are comfortable that he will remain at the club.

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Pickford has stuck with them through some difficult periods and continued to establish himself as England's No.1, maintaining his international position despite the challenges his club has faced.

James Trafford has begun to challenge him for that England role - but the player continues to hold complete belief in his form and status at every level.

Some sources believe he is now so happy at Everton that, if the coming seasons go well, the club could ultimately become his final home at the highest level.

The only thing that could begin to sway his thinking might be the pursuit of trophies.

Club silverware has eluded him so far, and there is an acceptance that could become something he considers as his career enters its later stages. 

Bayern would certainly offer the opportunity to compete for major trophies, with Harry Kane's move to Munich having demonstrated how a change of environment can help an established Premier League player pursue the medals that had previously eluded him.

However, there is currently no indication that Pickford is actively looking for that kind of move.

Bayern have been linked with the goalkeeper this week, but sources say they are not close to making a formal approach.

Everton, meanwhile, remain comfortable with their position - with the goalkeeper's commitment to the club making a departure far from inevitable.

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