Erzurumspor sign Elisha Owusu after Auxerre departure

Ghana midfielder Elisha Owusu has left French club Auxerre to join Turkish side Erzurumspor, bringing an end to a three-and-a-half-year spell with the Ligue 1 club.

Auxerre confirmed the move on Wednesday after the midfielder chose to take on a new challenge with Erzurumspor, who have secured promotion to Turkey’s top flight.

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Owusu departs Auxerre after arriving from Belgian club Gent in January 2023. He initially signed a two-and-a-half-year contract.

His first months in France were disrupted by injury, but he recovered to become an important figure in Auxerre’s midfield.

In the 2023/24 season, he played a key role in the club’s Ligue 2 title-winning campaign, making 33 league appearances and scoring the memorable winner in the derby against Troyes.

That contribution earned him a contract extension in June 2024, with Auxerre tying him down until June 2027. At the time, the club described him as a vice-captain and an important part of their push to establish themselves back in Ligue 1.

Owusu went on to become one of the more experienced players in the Auxerre squad, eventually wearing the captain’s armband during his final season at the club. He leaves with 93 appearances for the club and two goals.

The player took to social media to express his appreciation for the club and its fans.

"We've been through ups, downs and struggles, but most of the beautiful moments I will never forget

Thank you for welcoming me and my family, supporting us and making us feel at home. Here, I grew up, experienced strong emotions, and created memories that will be etched forever," Owusu added.

After making the move to Auxerre, he helped the club win promotion to Ligue 1 before playing two seasons in France’s top division. His performances also kept him involved with the Ghana national team.

Owusu made his Black Stars debut in 2022 and was part of Ghana’s squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He has since remained a regular international option in midfield and was also included in Ghana’s squad for the 2026 World Cup.