Eredivisie roundup: AZ thrash Eagles as Excelsior snatch derby win late

The fourth round of the 2026/27 Eredivisie is well underway and saw plenty of goals and sensation on Saturday. Flashscore takes you on a tour past the Dutch pitches.

Excelsior claimed their second win of the season in dramatic fashion as a last-minute winner gave them the edge over Sparta in a Rotterdam derby.

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Feyenoord loanee Aymen Sliti got Excelsior on the board with a fantastic goal, half-volleying a corner clearance right into Filip Bednarek's goal. Milan Zonneveld, now Sparta's starting striker after Nokki Thorisson was sent out on loan to Telstar again, scored his second in as many games to put Sparta on equal terms with Excelsior just past half-time.

22-year-old Nesto Groen produced a moment of magic and ecstasy in Kralingen, with the defender scoring his first professional goal in the 92nd minute, heading in from close range to earn Excelsior a derby win.

AZ continued their red-hot start to the season with their fourth win in four games, beating previously unbeaten Go Ahead Eagles in a true goal fest in Alkmaar.

Dave Kwakman took a page out of Ayme Sliti's book for his first AZ goal, taking a clearance first-time and firing it past Haug at his near post. Victor Edvardsen pulled the Eagles back alongside the hosts by converting a rebound.

A deflected shot from Ro-Zangelo Daal earned AZ the lead before half-time, with Lewis Schouten opening his AZ account by tapping in at Haug's near post to double the hosts' lead shortly after the break. Fantastic goals from Mexican international Mateo Chavez and Daal put the game beyond all doubt for AZ, who conceded a late second when Mathis Suray tapped in another rebound.

A penalty-heavy game got a very emotional ending when Perr Schuurs ended years of pain with a goal that earned NEC a 3-1 win in Zwolle.

Tjaronn Chery earned the evening's first penalty after Jesper Schendelaar took the Surinamese international down, after which Chery himself converted from the spot. Sherel Floranus then handed NEC their second spot-kick with a handball, with Chery doubling NEC's lead already.

Floranus thought he'd made up for his earlier mistake with a flashy goal, but an earlier offside infringement put a strike through his goal after a VAR review. PEC still got their goal before the break, with Koen Kostons scoring the third penalty of the day. The Belgian striker nearly made it a brace from the spot, but the fourth penalty of the day hit the crossbar.

The final minutes belonged to defender Perr Schuurs, who played his first minutes after nearly three years of injury issues. The defender made it a dream return three minutes into his first game in 1,043 days, scoring from a corner to seal the deal and officially end years of personal hurt.