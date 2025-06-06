England star Watkins ruled out of Andorra and Senegal games

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has withdrawn from the England squad due to injury ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Andorra.

The forward has had a frustrating 2024/25 season with the Villans, struggling to match the form of his previous season.

Regardless, he retained his place in the English national team under manager Thomas Tuchel.

England have confirmed that Watkins has withdrawn from Tuchel’s squad as a precaution due to a ‘minor injury.’

The setback is disappointing for the striker, who has been eager to impress the coach while currently behind Harry Kane and Ivan Toney in the pecking order.