England coach Sarina Wiegman pens new two-year contract extension with Lionesses

England women's head coach Sarina Wiegman has signed a two-year contract extension taking her through until the end of the 2029 women's European Championship, the Football Association announced Monday.

Wiegman has led England to tournament triumphs at both the 2022 and 2025 Euros, as well as a first World Cup final in 2023, since taking charge in September 2021.

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The 56-year-old Dutchwoman has reached five successive major tournament finals, also winning Euro 2017 with her native Netherlands.

"I am so happy to be able to carry on with this squad and cannot think of a better job in football," Wiegman said Monday.

England, beaten by Spain in the 2023 World Cup final in Australia, will face Ukraine over a two-legged play-off in November and December for a place in next year's tournament in Brazil.

"Of course, anyone who knows me will understand that my main concern right now is absolutely the World Cup, and helping this squad realise their potential in the years to come," Wiegman added.

"We have an important job to do to confirm our place in Brazil, and hopefully we can do that and give the country another special summer to remember next year."

Wiegman's new deal will also encompass the 2027 Nations League, which serves as a qualifying tournament for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

She first agreed to a contract extension in January 2024.