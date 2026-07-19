Fan who got "England World Cup Winner 2026" tattooed says he will add "only joking"

England fan Sean Carrington says he may ink over his tattoo after the Three Lions failed to win the World Cup.

Carrington proudly showed off his huge £550 tattoo with the words "England World Cup Winner 2026" etched in capitals underneath the famous trophy.

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The artwork was finished before England had even beaten Norway in the quarter-finals, showing his confidence in his country who bypassed Norway but failed to beat Argentina in the Semi Final.

Speaking after the 2-1 defeat, Carrington revealed that he may add to his tattoo to cover up England finishing 3rd in the competition following their 6-4 win over France.

"The atmosphere was crazy until the very end. But we sat back and gave it away," he said.

"It was depressing - it ended up so flat.

On his tattoo: “I'll probably get 'only joking' added to it."

As per The Mirror, Hotel Football, co-founded by Gary Neville and his Class of '92 teammates, invited Sean and a friend to enjoy an overnight stay and watch England's final game of the tournament as VIP guests.

Jessica Southworth, Marketing Director at Hotel Football, said:

"Like the rest of the country, we were gutted to see England's World Cup dream come to an end. When we heard Sean's story, we couldn't resist inviting him to Hotel Football. His tattoo has certainly become one of the stories of the tournament, so we wanted to give him something to smile about with a memorable football stay and the chance to watch England's final match with fellow fans."