Deschamps set for final France appearance without tears

Didier Deschamps said Friday that no tears will be shed as he prepares to take charge of his final France match in the World Cup third-place play-off against England.

The 57-year-old coach has enjoyed a successful reign, winning the World Cup in 2018 and reaching the final in Qatar four years ago, having also won it as a player in 1998.

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His talented team were favourites to win a third World Cup for France at the 2026 tournament but lost 2-0 to European champions Spain in the semi-finals.

That means Les Bleus will face England in Miami on Saturday after the Three Lions lost to defending champions Argentina.

"I know that the final curtain falls tomorrow," Deschamps said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"No one here is going to cry, but I know I'll miss the French team. For 15 years (he was appointed in 2012), I had the privilege of experiencing moments that were magical, and others that were difficult.

"But life goes on. I'm a positive person, and I know things will be good, too. It's the best thing that ever happened to me.

"It took up 25 years of my life and left a lasting mark. Unforgettable memories remain. But the most important thing is always what lies ahead."

Deschamps, who was captain when France won the World Cup on home soil in 1998, said his team were not playing the match they wanted to be in for his final game in charge.

"We are disappointed because we had a lot of ambition for this competition," he said.

"We must accept the loss, and we now have this game around the corner, and then we will go on holiday - we all need it."

Deschamps said he had a duty to take the third-place playoff seriously, as it was not a friendly.

"The players, the staff and I have the duty to give it all and reach this last objective, less important than winning a final, but we are here," he said.

"The English team doesn't want to play, and neither do we, but there is an objective, there is a game to play."