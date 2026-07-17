Brazil legend Kaka reflects on 48-team World Cup and favourite memories

Former AC Milan and Brazil star Kaka was present at Fanatic Fest, a sports festival held at the Javits Center in New York City, and answered questions from the journalists in attendance.

What's it like to be here together with David Beckham?

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"Being here with David is something incredible. I've always been a huge fan of his and today I can also say that being his friend is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.

"When I was at Milan and there were talks about David possibly joining, there was a lot of excitement in the locker room. Everyone knew about his professionalism and the kind of person he is. For me, it was even more special because we played in the same position.

"When he arrived, it was amazing. I was lucky enough to share the pitch and the locker room with him. He taught me so much. Watching him train every day, observing his behaviour on and off the field was a constant lesson. Being by his side again today is truly something special."

Kakà's words Fabio Russomando

How do you rate the first 48-team World Cup?

"Going from 32 to 48 teams was a huge challenge. In the end, though, I think everyone saw how great it was. More teams, more countries represented, more people involved. Football truly brings the world together, and this World Cup proved it.

"It actually went even better than I expected. We saw so many great matches, lots of surprises like Cape Verde and D.R. Congo, and many new talents emerging. Making the World Cup bigger was a challenge, but in my opinion, it has been won."

What is your best memory from your World Cups?

"I was lucky enough to play in three World Cups. In 2002 I was 22 years old, just starting my career, and Brazil won the final against Germany. Lifting the World Cup and becoming world champion is the best memory of my life.

"Then I played in the 2006 World Cup. Maybe, having won in 2002, you almost get addicted to winning and think it's normal to reach the final. We had an extraordinary team. I scored my first World Cup goal against Croatia in the opening match, but we went out in the quarterfinals against France. That's when I realised just how hard it is to win a World Cup. And that 2002 triumph became even more special in my eyes.

"Finally, I played in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. It was an incredible experience: a different country, different people, amazing support. Even then, we stopped at the quarterfinals, against the Netherlands. Overall, my journey at the World Cup remains something truly special."