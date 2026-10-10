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Danso urges Sunderland to learn from Brighton setback

Danso urges Sunderland to learn from Brighton setback
Danso urges Sunderland to learn from Brighton setbackČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO

Kevin Danso has urged Sunderland to learn from Saturday's 2-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at the Stadium of Light.

Second-half goals from Maxim De Cuyper and Jaouen Hadjam condemned the Black Cats to defeat.

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Danso insists Sunderland must quickly regroup and shift their focus to Thursday's UEFA Europa League encounter away to Portuguese side SCU Torreense.

“We didn’t create enough clear-cut chances and, when we conceded, it became difficult,” Danso told club website. 

“We know what a good side Brighton are. We didn’t have the conviction in the final third, despite getting into some good positions.

“We have to learn and move forward. The games are coming thick and fast, and we have an opportunity to put it right on Thursday.”

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