Czech coach Denia eyes new era after World Cup 'success'

He entered a room full of journalists and immediately greeted them in Czech: "Ahoj", as if it were nothing. Yet, this was a historic moment—the national football team was being taken over by a foreigner for the first time.

Spaniard Santi Denia was almost unknown in the Czech Republic at the start of the week, but today, just after noon, he sat down for an hour-long live TV broadcast at the association headquarters and answered questions at a press conference. Occasionally, a Spanish word slipped into his passionate speech.

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When did the first contact between you and the representatives of the Czech FA actually take place?

"First of all, I want to thank Mr Chairman (Trunda), Pavel (national team manager, Nedved), and Mr Grygera (vice-chairman of the FA) for this opportunity. This may be the most beautiful day of my career, a great honour and privilege to join this project. We first met with the chairman about two or three weeks ago at a hotel in New York. During two meetings, each lasting several hours, I realised this is a great project. I believe in it. Czech football has a great association and a rich history."

Why did you decide to accept the offer to coach the Czech national team?

"I wrote this down. Is it okay if I read it? (puts on glasses and reads) Since my first conversation with David Trunda and Pavlem Nedved, I have felt a clear vision and ambition to move football forward. For me, it was never just about taking a coaching position. It's about finding people who share the same values and passion for football as I do.

"During our discussions, I saw professionalism, honesty, and a genuine desire to develop the national team in the long term. Besides that, I love Prague and Czechia. It has a proud football history, passionate fans, and talented players. I believe there is strong potential here, and I feel this is the right challenge at the right time in my career. We will give it everything. We need to earn the trust of the players, fans, and everyone involved in Czech football."

Could you describe your main coaching principles that you want to apply to the Czech national team?

"Bueno. The main principle is to believe in the five most important pillars. The key one is family. The Football Association of the Czech Republic is the home of football in this country. It is open to everyone - clubs, referees, coaches, fans... And you are its father. (turns to chairman Trunda)

"We want to create an environment where people support each other, where everyone feels respected, and where we succeed and feel sorrow together. The best team is not just a group of players. They become a family. My experience tells me that it is crucial.

"Right after that comes the sense of belonging. Every national team player must be proud to play for Česko. The most important thing is when players feel connected to the team, to the badge, and to each other, and are ready to give even more than the collective."

And what about the remaining three pillars?

"The third is development. Football is about constant improvement. I respect the previous national team coach. He achieved great success - qualifying for the World Cup is incredible. Every coach wants to improve the team, achieve goals, and win. And every player and staff member should have the opportunity to improve every day.

"My responsibility is to help them make the most of their potential. Another important point is communication. Honest, fair, and respectful. Players must understand what we expect from them. And coaches, in turn, must listen to them. Trust is built through communication.

"And the last point is balance. Modern football requires it in every aspect. You know, we love possession, but you also need other work - transition from defence to attack, set pieces... The national team will play in the elite group of the Nations League in September and October, which is an incredible achievement. I know I don't have much time. But the difference is made by small details."

The first of your assistants to be introduced was your compatriot Pablo Amo, who held the same role for three seasons under Luis de la Fuente with the Spanish national team until last year. Who will be next?

"We want to work with Czech assistants. It's important to know the league, the personalities... They know everything. We're working on the new staff together with Pavel (Nedved) and Mr Grygera."

You signed a two-year contract. What do you want to achieve in that time? Is it possible to change the unconvincing face of the Czech team, as shown at the World Cup in America, in such a short period?

"We definitely won't change everything. We know it will be slow, gradual. We need to sense what the support is like here, what the fans, coaches, clubs are like... Of course, we want to improve performance. But I think the World Cup wasn't all that bad. Everything comes down to details.

"You could have taken a point against South Korea, beaten South Africa... The match against Mexico was tough, but you kept up with them. I have great respect for Miroslav Koubek. Now I'm focusing on the elite group of the Nations League, where we'll face Croatia, England, and Spain. We need to get to know the players and talk to them. I think Czechia has a strong team."

Can you be specific - what is the main issue with the Czech national team from a footballing perspective, and what do you want to build on?

"I don't think there is any major problem. Football here is very strong. The history is incredible. We have one trophy, from the 1976 European Championship. Until 2008, Spain had the same number. The most important thing for the national team and for us coaches is to choose the right player profiles, put together the squad in September, and then select the lineup. Our task is to identify the player profiles we want for the national team. The players here are mentally tough, and we have to get the best out of them."

Let's stop at two names. After the World Cup, Patrik Schick left the national team, and Tomas Soucek, the long-time captain, is also considering his future. Will you talk to them in the coming weeks and perhaps try to persuade Patrik to return to the national team?

"We want to talk about the team - that's the most important thing. Its sense of belonging. But it's true that this name (Patrik Schick) is very important for us. As I said before, the first thing is to select the best players. That includes him."

(David Trunda joins the conversation: "I can say that one of the first questions we had when discussing with Santi and Pablo was whether they could fly to see Patrik on Sunday and introduce themselves. However, the second reaction was that the team is important and they need to analyse everything first.")

Will we see you at Czech league matches, or will you travel abroad to watch expatriates who are candidates for the national team?

"Last weekend I watched the first round of the league, and tonight I'll go to Sparta vs Zlin. The most important thing is to watch matches, get to know the players - most of them play in the Czech Republic. We want to visit all the stadiums here, meet the coaches..."