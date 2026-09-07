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Crystal Palace sign Moroccan defender Taha Majni

Crystal Palace sign Moroccan defender Taha Majni
Crystal Palace sign Moroccan defender Taha MajniLatin Sport Images / Alamy / Profimedia

Crystal Palace Academy have confirmed the signing of 18-year-old Taha Majni from Moroccan side Union Touarga.

Majni becomes the first player to move directly from Morocco’s Botola Pro to a Premier League club. 

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“Palace are one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and around the world. They have achieved a lot in recent years, so I’m very excited to begin this new adventure with the club,” he said.

The versatile defender, capable of playing centre-back or right-back, made his senior debut in June 2025 and went on to record 17 appearances. 

He was also part of Morocco’s historic Under-20 World Cup-winning squad in Chile, featuring as the nation defeated Brazil, Spain, France and Argentina. 

Majni will now join Darren Powell’s Under-21s, competing in Premier League 2, the Premier League International Cup and EFL Trophy.

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Premier League 2Taha MajniCrystal PalaceUnion TouargaFootball transfers

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