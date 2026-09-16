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Crystal Palace extend Henderson contract until 2030

Crystal Palace extend Henderson contract until 2030
Crystal Palace extend Henderson contract until 2030 ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Dennis Goodwin

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2030.

The 29-year-old joined from Manchester United in August 2023 and has made 119 appearances, keeping 38 clean sheets. 

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Henderson played a key role in Palace’s recent success, captaining their UEFA Conference League triumph in Leipzig. 

He also helped them win the Community Shield and made a crucial penalty save in the 2025 FA Cup final against Manchester City.

 “I’m delighted. It’s been an amazing three years – and I’m just so happy to extend my contract,” Henderson said.

“My best years are in front of me and I’m happy to be giving that to Crystal Palace”

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Dean HendersonCrystal PalaceManchester UnitedFootball transfers

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