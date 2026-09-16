Former Man Utd star Martial closes in on Malaga transfer

Anthony Martial is reportedly close to joining Málaga CF as the former Manchester United forward looks to revive his career in Spain.

The 30-year-old has been a free agent since terminating his contract with Mexican club CF Monterrey and is now considering a move to the La Liga side, who are currently 18th in the table.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to Foot Mercato in its report, Martial also turned down a lucrative offer from Libyan club Al-Ittihad Tripoli, who recently signed Moroccan winger Sofiane Boufal.

The Libyan side reportedly offered Martial a net salary of €10 million over two years, alongside a €5m signing bonus.

Despite the financial package, the Frenchman is said to have rejected the proposal, opting instead for a project that offers him a sporting challenge as he seeks a career revival.