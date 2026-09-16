Former Man Utd star Martial closes in on Malaga transfer

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Former Man Utd star Martial closes in on Malaga transferČTK / AP / Dave Thompson

Anthony Martial is reportedly close to joining Málaga CF as the former Manchester United forward looks to revive his career in Spain.

The 30-year-old has been a free agent since terminating his contract with Mexican club CF Monterrey and is now considering a move to the La Liga side, who are currently 18th in the table. 

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According to Foot Mercato in its report, Martial also turned down a lucrative offer from Libyan club Al-Ittihad Tripoli, who recently signed Moroccan winger Sofiane Boufal.

The Libyan side reportedly offered Martial a net salary of €10 million over two years, alongside a €5m signing bonus. 

Despite the financial package, the Frenchman is said to have rejected the proposal, opting instead for a project that offers him a sporting challenge as he seeks a career revival.

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Anthony MartialManchester UnitedMalagaLaLigaFootball transfers

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