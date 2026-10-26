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Cristiano Ronaldo pre-selected for Portugal squad despite Jorge Jesus feud

Cristiano Ronaldo pre-selected for Portugal squad despite Jorge Jesus feud
Cristiano Ronaldo pre-selected for Portugal squad despite Jorge Jesus feudREUTERS

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been pre-selected in Portugal's squad for the upcoming November international break despite an ongoing fued with Jorge Jesus.

The 41-year-old left Portugal’s camp in September/October after Jesus asked him to go and warm up as a substitute but then decided against bringing him on against Norway.

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He also took to social media to openly question Jesus with many believing it could have been a bitter end to an otherwise incredible international career.

Ronaldo was consequently handed a 30-day suspension and a €255 fine by The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF).

Per O Jogo, Ronaldo is now in-line to make a sensational return to the fold despite his ongoing feud with the manager.

It’s understood that his inclusion means a softening of tensions between the player and the staff, with the final squad announcement is not expected until Friday, November 6.

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