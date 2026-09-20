Como's unbeaten start to season comes to end with Frosinone loss

Giorgi Kvernadze has had a fine start to the season and fired his side ahead this afternoon

Frosinone secured consecutive Serie A home wins for the first time since 2023 by beating high-flying Como 2-0 at Stadio Benito Stirpe, ending the visitors’ unbeaten start to the season in the process.

Como were unfortunate not to take the lead with just seven minutes on the clock, but they spurned three good chances within the space of 10 seconds.

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Anastasios Douvikas’ header was saved at close range by Lorenzo Palmisani, before Martin Baturina’s goalbound effort from just inside the area was blocked on the line.

Then, a ball towards the six-yard box was diverted goalwards by Lucas Da Cunha, but Palmisani was on hand to make a sharp save and push the ball onto his right post.

The away side were rueing their luck once more just seven minutes later as the home side took the lead.

Romano Schmid pulled the ball back to Giacomo Calo inside the area, and the midfielder’s first-time shot deflected off Luis Milla to leave goalkeeper Jean Butez with no chance of saving it.

Having come close to equalising through Nico Paz just before half-time, Como found themselves 2-0 down in the third minute of stoppage time when Frosinone broke upfield with Schmid laying the ball off to Giorgi Kvernadze, and the forward did well to evade Anthony Oyono inside the area before unleashing a shot which beat Butez.

Palmisani’s busy afternoon between the posts continued soon after the break, as he was called into action to deny Paz and half-time substitute Moise Kean.

The latter was looking lively for the Lariani, and less than 10 minutes later he did well to break free of his marker and advance inside the area before seeing a powerful low effort well saved by Palmisani.

The Canaries maintained their threat on the break, and they came close to putting the game beyond Como with 25 minutes remaining when Antonio Raimondo’s effort from range flew just wide of the right post.

Moments later, Jesus Rodriguez’s effort from the edge of the area was well saved by the outstretched right hand of the inspired Palmisani.

Match stats Flashscore

By that point, Como must have felt that it was not going to be their afternoon, and they were ultimately unable to get themselves on the scoresheet as Frosinone - thanks largely to Palmisani - maintained their clean sheet to claim an impressive three points which lifts them up to the lofty heights of fifth.

Como swap places with the Canaries, as they suffer a fifth defeat from the last six league H2Hs.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Lorenzo Palmisani (Frosinone)

See all the stats from the match here