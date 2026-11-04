Club Brugge continue UCL hot streak with entertaining win at PSV

Club Brugge made it three UEFA Champions League (UCL) wins in a row for just the second time since the competition was rebranded in 1992, as the Belgian side ran out 2-1 winners over PSV in a thriller at the Philips Stadion.

In a first half that had it all, it were the visitors who took the lead into the half-time break thanks to heroics at either end of the pitch. Either side of the opening goal, Club Brugge's goalkeeper Yann Sommer made a brace of fine saves to twice deny Sergino Dest, before the Blauw-Zwart’s in-form talisman gave them the lead. Joaquin Seys’ teasing cross from the right wing allowed Nicolo Tresoldi to glance home his fifth goal of this UCL campaign, and his ninth goal in six matches.

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Ivan Leko’s great entertainers went in search of extending their lead, but would squander every opportunity they fashioned either side of the half-time. Carlos Forbs was twice the culprit, being particularly wasteful on his first chance as he blasted over while bearing down on goal, before first-half sub Felix Lemarechal inexplicably, and unsuccessfully, chose to pass when gifted with a golden chance.

Match momentum Flashscore

Club Brugge’s wastefulness would soon have consequences, as PSV fans and players awoke from their slumber. The Dutch side were resurgent and soon level, as a deflected Kodai Sano shot spun beyond Sommer and into the back of the net. With momentum on their side, the Boeren poured forward, with Seys having to hack a Ruben van Bommel glancing header off the line to keep his team level.

PSV’s attacking impetus came with risks, and their gamble was ruthlessly exploited with 25 minutes remaining. Once again Seys was the provider as he threaded a ball through to Forbs, who had the freedom of the PSV half to run into, and his cool finish atoned for his earlier misses and won the game for his side.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Yann Sommer (Club Brugge)

Key match stats Flashscore

Check the full match statistics on Flashscore