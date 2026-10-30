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Christian Pulisic signs AC Milan contract extension until 2031

Pulisic has signed a contract extension at Milan
Pulisic has signed a contract extension at MilanREUTERS / Daniele Mascolo

US forward Christian Pulisic ⁠has signed a contract extension with AC ‌Milan through 2031, the Serie A ‌club said ‌on Friday.

The 28-year-old had ‌spells at Borussia Dortmund and ‌Chelsea before joining Milan in 2023. The American ‌has recorded 44 goals ⁠in ‌141 appearances for the ​Rossoneri and finished the 2024-25 season as ​their top scorer.

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"Pulisic's contract extension reflects a ⁠shared ​commitment to building on the progress made together in recent years, ‌with the ambition to keep improving, achieve new milestones and write more memorable chapters in the Club's history," Milan said in a statement.

Pulisic has represented ‌his country at two ​World Cups and ‌is a four-time winner of the US Soccer Male Player of the Year.

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