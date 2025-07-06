Chelsea star opens up about leaning on teammate after tough year

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer has opened up about the vital support he received from teammate Tosin Adarabioyo during a challenging 2025 at Stamford Bridge.

After a promising start, the England international faced a dip in form and mounting pressure in the latter half of the season, but he credits the Anglo-Nigerian unwavering encouragement both on and off the pitch, for helping him stay grounded and focused.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I've had a difficult time these past whatever months on and off the pitch, but he's always been there for me. He's helped me a lot,” Palmer told the media.

Adarabioyo responded: "I've known Cole since he was a young boy so even me seeing him on those big banners makes me very, very proud. I think people do forget that he's still 22, 23 years of age and he's one of the faces of this tournament. Obviously his life has changed in the past two years.

"I banter him some time and tell him he's a little superstar. But yeah, he handles it very well. He knows his focus is brilliant on football. He loves playing football and that's Cole Palmer for you.

"You say he's receiving a lot of scrutiny. I don't think Cole really looks at that and us as team-mates aren't really looking at that. He performs at a very high level every time he steps on the pitch. So our job is not just to help Cole Palmer but every single player on the pitch perform as well as they can."