Chelsea set to challenge West Ham for Leicester goalkeeper

Chelsea have been linked with yet another goalkeeper, as they are reportedly set to challenge West Ham for Leicester City’s Mads Hermansen.

According to the Daily Mail, the Blues who sold goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to Arsenal and the Hammers are both interested in signing Danish star following the Foxes’ drop to the English second tier.

The 24-year-old impressed last season, making it likely Leicester City will face a challenge in keeping hold of the former Denmark U21 international.

Leicester's financial troubles mean they’ll seek a substantial fee for Hermansen’s services, though their position in the Championship weakens their negotiating leverage.