Chelsea boss Maresca happy seeing Boehly, Eghbali together amid split rumours

Chelsea boss Maresca happy seeing Boehly, Eghbali together amid split rumoursAction Plus
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was happy to see co-owners Todd Boely and Behdad Eghbali attend today's win at West Ham.

It was the first time the pair had been seen together since reports emerged of a major rift between the Blues directors.

Maresca said after the 3-0 win today: "It's always good when we win games for them. As you said, because they were both here, we can give them some good moments.

"They were in the changing room, they were all happy. The result and the points are always important in our business. For me, the main target in this moment is to see how we progress as a team.

"We are improving many things. Today, we could attack better and we could defend better but especially we can manage the game much, much better. Sometimes we need to give more passes and keep the ball but we are in a rush and trying to attack immediately. Overall, we deserved to win the game."

Asked if they had spoken to the players before kickoff, Maresca added: "They were happy after the match. Before the game, no because we are preparing. But after the game, both of them were happy."

