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Cash hails Emery's tactical genius after Villa stun Man City

Cash hails Emery's tactical genius after Villa stun Man City
Cash hails Emery's tactical genius after Villa stun Man City Nick Potts, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia

Matty Cash praised Unai Emery's tactical masterclass after Aston Villa secured a 2-1 victory over Manchester City on Saturday.

Marking the fourth anniversary of his appointment, the Spaniard masterminded a fourth consecutive home league win against the Citizens.

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Cash, who delivered an impressive performance at full-back, credited Emery’s tactical flexibility against Enzo Maresca’s men.

“He’s just a tactical genius. Especially against City at our place, I think over the last few years, we’ve been really good,” he told the club website.

“He’s always got a new plan for something. He’s always coming up with new ideas.

“When you play against top teams, you have to adapt, and today I thought we did that really well.”

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