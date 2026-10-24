Cash hails Emery's tactical genius after Villa stun Man City

Matty Cash praised Unai Emery's tactical masterclass after Aston Villa secured a 2-1 victory over Manchester City on Saturday.

Marking the fourth anniversary of his appointment, the Spaniard masterminded a fourth consecutive home league win against the Citizens.

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Cash, who delivered an impressive performance at full-back, credited Emery’s tactical flexibility against Enzo Maresca’s men.

“He’s just a tactical genius. Especially against City at our place, I think over the last few years, we’ve been really good,” he told the club website.

“He’s always got a new plan for something. He’s always coming up with new ideas.

“When you play against top teams, you have to adapt, and today I thought we did that really well.”