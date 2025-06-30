Carvajal willing to play any role for Xabi Alonso

Dani Carvajal is prepared to play wherever needed under new Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso as he aims to return to the squad following an ACL injury that sidelined him since last October.

Having rejoined training earlier this month, the veteran Spanish full-back is hopeful for game time in the upcoming 2025–26 season.

"The coach is bringing real versatility to the team with (Aurelien) Tchouameni's position. And I'll play anywhere, even in between the posts," he told media.

"I've played at centre-back, left-back, on the wing ... I'm always ready for anything the coach asks of me. I'm available to help out in any way I can.

"On a personal level, I feel great. I'm back in the group dynamics. I don't know if I'll be part of the squad tomorrow. I know myself and I know that if they bring me on, I'll give 100% out there. All out. No fear, confidence is sky high.

"This is all behind me now. I'm lacking match practice, I've only been back training with the group for a couple of weeks."