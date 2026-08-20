Carrick vows Man Utd will make more signings after quiet window

Michael Carrick said there is no such thing as a "favourable start" in the Premier League

Michael Carrick expects Manchester United's Premier League title challenge to be bolstered by new signings after his side were linked with a move for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba.

United finished third last season thanks to Carrick's successful spell as interim boss after Ruben Amorim's sacking, raising hopes of winning a first English title since 2013 in the coming campaign.

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Carrick's side start their top-flight season at promoted Hull on Saturday and the manager, now on a permanent contract, is confident he will have more new faces to strengthen his squad before the transfer window shuts on September 1.

"I just think we're looking to strengthen the squad. We're certainly working towards that and making the most of the situation that we have, trying to improve things," he told reporters on Thursday.

"Certainly trying to make most of the opportunities to finish the window stronger than we went into it. I think we're in a good way to doing that so far."

United signed Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans, Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos and Leeds goalkeeper Karl Darlow earlier in the window.

But the lack of transfer activity since then has left United fans frustrated.

A deal for Cameroon international Baleba would be a major boost, while United are also said to be chasing a left-back.

While Carrick is keen for new signings, he knows United must focus on their trip to Hull and a home game against Ipswich before the window closes.

He bristled at suggestions United should brush aside their two promoted opponents.

"I think, first of all, for all of us who know this league, there's no favourable start," he said.

"It's a tough start, a newly-promoted team away from home is a tough, tough game.

"I've been involved in them in the past so I'm fully aware of what's at stake, what's coming at us on Saturday, what we've got to be ready for, so it's not favourable.

"I think it's an easy thing to throw out there, but it's pretty ridiculous and we're certainly not taking it that way at all."

Tielemans and Santos could make their competitive United debuts at Hull.

United midfielder Mason Mount is back in training after missing the last two pre-season friendlies, but the latest injury of his troubled spell at Old Trafford means he may miss this weekend.

"He has picked up a bit of a knock, there are no dramas. It is nothing major," Carrick said.

"Of course, he has missed some football over recent years, and he wants to be fit and wants to be in that full rhythm and wants stay fit, so we're doing our best to help him do that.

"He's a top player. Mason will be back very, very soon. If not immediately."