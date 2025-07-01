Capello slams Juventus for missing Huijsen’s talent

Former Real Madrid coach Fabio Capello has expressed surprise that Juventus failed to recognise Dean Huijsen’s potential, following the youngster’s impressive early performances in Madrid.

The player joined the Old Lady in 2021, signing for their youth academy before making a single first-team appearance during the 2023–24 season before spending the second half on loan at Roma.

Last summer, Juventus sold him to Bournemouth and after a breakout season in England, his standout performances earned him a dream move to Real Madrid.

“I am surprised that Juventus didn’t see the clear potential of the boy,” Capello told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Huijsen didn’t just suddenly become good. If he’s playing for Real Madrid at 20, he’s surely good enough for Juventus."