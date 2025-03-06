Capello: Ronaldo the best in history? No, he is 'a hair below' these players

Fabio Capello made his opinion known about Cristiano Ronaldo's status among the best players in history.

Speaking to Flashscore, the legendary Italian manager reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's recent claim. The Portuguese icon described himself as the best player in the history.

"When someone claims that title, they mark it themselves, they've done their homework, they haven't listened to others, I think they've exaggerated a bit. In short, they've played the student and the teacher, haven't they?" Capello says.

So where would he rank CR7? "A great player, built with desire, with will. But when I talk about phenomena, I say Messi, I say Pele, I say Maradona and I put Ronaldo the 'Gordo', Ronaldo the 'Phenomenon', right next to them. He's a hair below them."

