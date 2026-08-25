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Campbell pens new four-year Charlton deal after strong start

Campbell pens new four-year Charlton deal after strong start
Campbell pens new four-year Charlton deal after strong startMichael Zemenak / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Charlton Athletic winger Tyreece Campbell has signed a new four-year contract after making an impressive start to the 2026/27 season.

The academy graduate has scored three goals in his first three matches.

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Campbell joined Charlton’s academy at Under-9 level and made his senior debut in February 2022. 

“I’m really happy to sign a new long-term contract. This club means a lot to me, I’ve been here since I was nine years old and I’ve grown up here,” he said.

“I’m grateful for all of the people who have helped me on my journey. It’s been a really good start to the season for the team and myself and hopefully that continues.”

Since then, the 22-year-old has made 173 appearances across all competitions, scoring 21 goals. 

His performances have also earned him six international caps for Jamaica. The new deal keeps the in-form winger at The Valley until 2030.

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