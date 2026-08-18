Cagliari's Yael Trepy out of induced coma following swimming pool incident

The player was admitted to Santissima Annunziata Hospital in Sassari, Sardinia, after suffering respiratory complications caused by the incident.
Doctors said Trepy had regained consciousness and was fully alert, adding that he was responsive and showed no signs of neurological impairment. His respiratory and cardiovascular condition remained stable.
Trepy remains in intensive care, where doctors are continuing to closely monitor his condition, including his respiratory function.
The 20-year-old Frenchman joined Cagliari's academy in 2022 and made his senior debut in January, scoring on his Serie A debut.