Despite a rare goal from Brondby-striker Patrick Mortensen, the Copenhagen side failed to break a curse which has prevented them from winning against Sonderjyske in eight years in Haderslev and Friday night's clash ended 1-1 with a points shared for the two sides.

Brondby fell behind 0–1 following an early own goal, but they fought back after the break to earn a 1–1 draw against the bottom side at Sydbank Park.

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This marked the first return to Sydbank Park for former Sonderjyske coach Thomas Nørgaard since he joined Brondby this summer. It wasn't a happy reunion though Brondby does not exactly have a strong track record in Haderslev; the club’s last victory there came back in 2018.

A recurring issue for Brøndby this season has been their tendency to concede goals far too easily and far too frequently.

Just 12 minutes into the match, Brondby’s Jordi Vanlerberghe deflected the ball into his own net while attempting to clear a cross from Alexander Munksgaard.

From that point on, Brondby was forced to push forward, and they certainly enjoyed the lion's share of possession before the interval.

However, the visitors failed to turn this dominance into any significant chances against the hosts, who otherwise struggled considerably to retain possession. Thomas Norgaard shook things up by bringing on Oliver Villadsen and Patrick Mortensen for the start of the second half.

An hour into the match, Mortensen came close to leveling the score, heading the ball against the post. A few minutes later, the striker was in the thick of the action again, this time heading the ball just wide of the upright.

The third time proved to be the charm for the former AGF striker, who restored parity with fifteen minutes left on the clock.

Shortly after, only an outstanding save by Marcus Bundgaard prevented Marko Divković from finding the back of the net. The final minutes were a desperate survival effort for Sonderjyske, but Brondby never managed to find that elusive winning goal.