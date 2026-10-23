Brighton's Fabian Hurzeler fully focused on present despite Manchester United connection

Fabian Hurzeler has distanced himself from links to the Manchester United manager's job

Fabian Hurzeler said he is fully focused on maintaining Brighton's stunning start to the season and has too much respect for Michael Carrick to talk about speculation that he could be the next Manchester United manager.

Carrick's position as United boss is under threat after a seven-game winless run, which hit a new low in a 4-1 thrashing to Champions League debutants Como on Wednesday.

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Brighton's free-scoring start to the Premier League season has seen Hurzeler touted as a possible successor should United make a mid-season managerial change for the third consecutive campaign.

The Seagulls sit third in the table, behind only Manchester City and champions Arsenal, ahead of Sunday's trip to Liverpool.

Liverpool - Brighton win probability Flashscore

"I am really focused on my job here. I have no time to think about these rumours because we play every three days," said the 33-year-old German.

"Beside that, I have a lot of respect for Michael Carrick, for what he has done with Manchester United at the end of last season.

"He is a great human being, he is a great personality. Every time we meet each other, we have a really good relationship, so therefore I really respect him and there is nothing more to say about that."

Brighton's scoring streak came to an end in a 0-0 draw at Czech side Jablonec in the Europa League on Thursday.

Despite an excellent start to the campaign, that also includes coming from 2-0 down to beat United 3-2 at Old Trafford in the EFL Cup last month, Hurzeler believes his side can still improve.

"There is still improvements we can do, still a lot of potential to get out of the players, and therefore I really want to work on that together with my players, together with my staff," he said.

"I have great experts around me. I have a great group of players who support me, who give everything for this club and we built this over the last years.

"We had tough periods, we have good periods, but I think to build these kind of relationships, you need time, you need connections and you don’t take these things for granted."