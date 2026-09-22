Brentford’s Kayode reveals NFF approach over international future

Brentford defender Michael Kayode has revealed that the Nigeria Football Federation approached him about switching his international allegiance.

Born in Italy to Nigerian parents, the 22-year-old is eligible to represent both nations.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Kayode has represented Itay extensively at youth level and recently earned his first senior call-up.

“It was a very easy decision. I went through all the youth teams here. Nigeria approached me, but I never thought about changing national teams,” he was quoted by Football Italia.

“I think Italy have always been a great national team, and playing here is an honour.”

Kayode helped Italy win the 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship, scoring the decisive goal against Portugal.

Despite the NFF’s approach, the right-back said he never considered changing allegiance because of his long-standing connection with Italian national teams.