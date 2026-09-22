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Brentford’s Kayode reveals NFF approach over international future

Brentford’s Kayode reveals NFF approach over international future
Brentford’s Kayode reveals NFF approach over international futureLisa Guglielmi / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Brentford defender Michael Kayode has revealed that the Nigeria Football Federation approached him about switching his international allegiance.

Born in Italy to Nigerian parents, the 22-year-old is eligible to represent both nations. 

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However, Kayode has represented Itay extensively at youth level and recently earned his first senior call-up. 

“It was a very easy decision. I went through all the youth teams here. Nigeria approached me, but I never thought about changing national teams,” he was quoted by Football Italia.

“I think Italy have always been a great national team, and playing here is an honour.”

Kayode helped Italy win the 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship, scoring the decisive goal against Portugal. 

Despite the NFF’s approach, the right-back said he never considered changing allegiance because of his long-standing connection with Italian national teams.

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Michael KayodeBrentfordPremier LeagueItaly

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