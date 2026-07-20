BREAKING: Former Newcastle United and Liverpool star Kevin Keegan dies aged 75

Former Newcastle United and England manager Kevin Keegan has died aged 75 following a battle with cancer.

Keegan is fondly remembered for his achievements as a player, winning two Ballons d'Or and featuring for Scunthorpe, Liverpool, Hamburger SV, Southampton and Newcastle.

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He also made 63 appearances for England before going on to manage the Three Lions and help them qualify for Euro 2000 in 18 months at the helm.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75," his family said in a statement.

“Kevin had been battling cancer and was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments.

“A double Ballon D’or winner, Kevin was a much loved husband, father and grandfather.

“The family would like to thank Kevin’s incredible medical team for all their support.

“This is a hugely difficult time and they are requesting space and privacy.”

More to follow.