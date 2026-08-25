Bodo/Glimt see off 10-man NEC to reach Champions League

Bodo/Glimt defeated 10-man NEC Nijmegen 3-0 to qualify for the league phase of the Champions League, after winning the first leg 3-1 in the Netherlands.

NEC's hopes of making the Champions League proper for the first time quickly faded in Norway. Goalkeeper Gonzalo Crettaz was forced to leave his area when Bodo striker Andreas Helmersen broke through behind the defence, and after the Argentine used his hand to stop the attack, he was sent off just three minutes into the match.

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A series of chances followed the sending off, with substitute goalkeeper Nikolas Polster making two excellent saves from long-range shots.

However, his efforts proved in vain, as two quick goals from Bodo/Glimt in first-half stoppage time sealed the tie.

First, Fredrik Andre Bjorkan finished from close range after a cutback from Auklend, before Auklend himself showed great awareness to score from inside the box and extend his team's lead.

Match momentum Flashscore

The second half was played at a slow pace, with the Norwegian side making the most of the extra man, though they rarely threatened.

That changed when they scored their third goal, just over 15 minutes from the end, thanks to an excellent run down the wing by Jens Petter Hauge, who dribbled past his marker and reached the byline. The resulting driven cross caused chaos in the disorganised NEC defence, with the ball deflecting off the unfortunate Deveron Fonville and into his own net.

Despite the disappointment of being outplayed in both legs, NEC can still look forward to their first appearance in a European group/league stage since 2008/09, as they now drop into the Europa League.

The home side, meanwhile, can once again dream of facing Europe's best, aiming to repeat or even improve on their historic run to the Champions League round of 16 last season.

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