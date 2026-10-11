Blackburn's Alebiosu recalls two years of injury misery

Nigeria defender Ryan Alebiosu has revealed how a mysterious knee problem kept him out of football for two years during his teenage years.

The Blackburn Rovers right-back described the experience as depressing, explaining that the condition affected both knees when he was 15, leaving him struggling to walk or run.

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Doctors could neither establish the cause nor determine whether surgery was necessary.

“They did not know what was going on. I could not run. I could not walk. They did not know if I needed surgery or anything with it because I had pain in both of my knees and they did not know what was causing it. It was non-specific knee pain,” Alebiosu told the Lancashire Telegraph.

“Obviously, it was kind of depressing having about two years of not playing football because of this knee injury. This was when I was about 15 and went on for a couple of years. I could not play.

“It was frustrating because I was a kid and everyone was progressing and I am just waiting to see when this is going to go. I was always hoping for the best, to be honest.”

Alebiosu, 24, joined Blackburn in 2025 and has since made 50 appearances for the Championship club.