Ngock named WAFCON’s best player, Chawinga wins Golden Boot

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Cameroon midfielder Monique Ngock
Cameroon midfielder Monique NgockReuters

Cameroon midfielder Monique Ngock has been named the best player of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Also among the players honoured, Temwa Chawinga was crowned the tournament's top scorer with five goals and two assists during what was an historic first-ever AFCON for Malawi. She finished ahead of forwards Barbra Banda (Zambia), Ines Konan (Ivory Coast), and Marie Ngah (Cameroon), all of whom also scored five goals, but did not have as many assists.

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As expected, the best goalkeeper award went to Benfica and Cameroon goalkeeper Michaely Bihina, who delivered two outstanding performances against Nigeria in the quarter-finals and then against Morocco in the semi-finals, where she notably saved a Moroccan penalty at the end of extra time and then stopped three penalties in the shootout to send the Indomitable Lionesses to the final.

The 2026 WAFCON awards

Best player: Monique Ngock 

Top scorer: Temwa Chawinga

Best goalkeeper: Michaely Bihina

Fair play award: Algeria

Mentions
Africa Cup of Nations WomenMonique NgockTemwa ChawingaMichaely BihinaCameroonMalawi

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