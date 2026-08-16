Cameroon decimate Malawi to win maiden WAFCON title

It took just 45 minutes for the Indomitable Lionesses to decide the outcome of an unexpected Women's Africa Cup of Nations final against Malawi. With three goals scored in the first half - a brace from Marie Ngah Manga and a goal from PSG player Naomi Eto - Cameroon secured a 3-0 victory and their first-ever WAFCON title, after losing three previous finals.

Cameroon had been desperately waiting for this Africa Cup of Nations trophy: after losing three finals in 2004, 2014, and 2016, the Indomitable Lionesses have finally claimed their continental crown at the end of a brilliant campaign.

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Initially, they hadn't even qualified for the tournament, but were given a spot thanks to their FIFA ranking and the expansion of the AFCON decided in December. They pulled off a run reminiscent of Denmark in '92, winning 3-0 against Malawi, who were playing in their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations.

The players coached by Valentine Nguele and Dimitri Lipoff have made history in the best possible way, having beaten Nigeria and then Morocco - the two favourites of this AFCON held in Morocco - in the quarter-finals and semi-finals.

In a one-sided match, Cameroon immediately set the tone with an early shot from Achta Toko Njoya, found inside the box. But the effort lacked conviction and was easily collected by Malawi's goalkeeper.

Malawi then had their only strong spell of the game: Temwa Chawinga caused trouble down the left, but Michaely Bihina and Easther Mayi Kith managed to clear the danger, albeit with difficulty. The KC Current striker crossed, but the ball flashed across Bihina's goal with no one there to finish.

After nine minutes, Tabitha Chawinga sent Temwa through on goal, who slipped into the left side of the box but was denied by a great save from Michaely Bihina, who came out well to close the angle. Then Chikondi Gondwe tried her luck after a corner, but her shot was too weak to trouble Bihina.

Cameroon defeated Malawi in the WAFCON final Flashscore

However, against the run of play, Cameroon opened the scoring. After a cross from Naomi Eto, Grace Mendoua was found at the far post and headed the ball. Mercy Sikelo desperately pushed it onto the bar, but the ball fell to Marie Ngah Manga, who finished from close range to make it 1-0.

Malawi earned a corner right after, but Bihina dived to punch the ball away from her line. Cameroon almost made it 2-0 soon after, with Sikelo making a difficult save to deflect Eto's powerful shot from the right side of the box.

But the gap widened on the next corner from Maeva Nyadjou: after the Malawian defence cleared the ball, Naomi Eto produced a stunning acrobatic turn and shot to beat Sikelo for 2-0.

And a bold intervention from Sikelo even prevented a third goal moments later, as three Cameroonian players had outpaced the struggling Malawian defence. The Indomitable Lionesses even appealed for a penalty after a clash in the box between Eto and Chimwemwe Madise, but VAR did not call the referee over.

On the right wing, Asimenye Simwaka then caused panic in the Cameroonian camp after a turnover.

Just before half-time, Cameroon scored their third: Sikelo rushed out to try to stop Eto, who evaded her and crossed for Ngah Manga, who headed in from close range to complete her brace.

After the break, Chawinga broke through and fired a shot that grazed Bihina's post. Then Ngah Manga missed a hat-trick with a shocking miss: set up by Genevieve Ngo Mbeleck with a sharp pass between the lines, the Cameroonian striker surged forward, rounded the keeper, and shot wide with the goal at her mercy.

The referee was then called by VAR for a foul by Achta Toko at the start of the move, where she put her arm on Tabitha Chawinga's neck. However, the referee let play continue.

Malawi pressed around the Cameroon box but couldn't break down a very compact and solid defence. Still, it was the Indomitable Lionesses who created the next big chance, with an effort from Grace Mendoua. They appealed for a penalty for a handball by Tendai Sani, who blocked Mendoua's shot with her arm, but VAR did not award the penalty.

Match momentum Flashscore

Right after that VAR decision, the Chawinga sisters launched a counterattack: first Tabitha went one-on-one with Bihina on the left side of the box, but the Cameroonian keeper saved her shot. Then her sister Temwa missed the target inexplicably from the right, after turning well to get her shot away on the hour mark.

Ngah Manga kept pushing for her hat-trick but was denied by Sikelo after a good cross from Mendoua.

The first whistles came from the stands after a completely missed free kick by Ireen Khumalo, which sailed over Cameroon's goal.

Bihina had a scare: she caught a cross but dropped the ball in front of Tabitha Chawinga, then managed to recover it at the second attempt. Eto could have scored a second with a brilliant solo run, beating the Malawian defence before getting trapped on the right side of the box and trying a low shot, but Sikelo came out quickly to block.

Mendoua then tried to get Cameroon’s fourth, attempting to capitalise on another poor corner clearance by Mercy Sikelo, but her header went just wide five minutes before time.

Cameroon thought they had finished in style with a goal from legend Gabrielle Onguene, set up by a good cross from Rose Bella down the left, but she was flagged offside in stoppage time, and the match ended there.

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore.