Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Piers Morgan says Cristiano Ronaldo thinks Ten Hag's comments aren't worth talking about

Sources: West Ham turn to Fulham's Harrison Reed after Scott Parker arrival

Alisson exit destination hinted as Liverpool make transfer call

'It just doesn't help' - Kasper Schmeichel warns Man United fans about protests

Most read on Flashscore News

WTA takes 'full responsibility' after Pegula caught criticising Andreeva during livestream

Cristiano Ronaldo announces retirement from Portugal national team

Subscribe to Football Weekender and read the weekend like no one else!

Djokovic to miss ATP Finals after crashing out in Paris, Alcaraz marches into last 16

Benfica remain perfect in Europa League with dominant win over Lech Poznan

Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni celebrates scoring their second goal
Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni celebrates scoring their second goalReuters / Rodrigo Antunes

Benfica stretched their winning run at the start of this UEFA Europa League's League Phase campaign to four matches by grinding out a 3-1 win against Lech Poznan in what was a third successive H2H victory. 

Benfica had already been making light work of the UEL this season, and they had no issues in the early stages here, taking the lead after just six minutes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Andreas Schjelderup did the heavy lifting in the build-up, powering his way to the byline before whipping across a ball which Mateusz Lis fumbled, allowing Rafa Silva to bundle over the line.

The opener came during an onslaught on the Lech Poznan goal in the game’s infancy, with the hosts having chance after chance. Claudio Echeverri was a particular menace, twice firing narrowly over from the edge of the area in the opening 15 minutes.

Benfica kept up their pressure for most of the first half, but Lech were dogged in defence and managed to get into half-time just a goal behind, which, given their distinct lack of attacking threat, will have felt like a win in itself.

Match momentum
Match momentumFlashscore

They had to survive a huge scare in first-half stoppage, though, as Schjelderup dinked over Lis and Terry Yegbe inadvertently cleared against his own crossbar.

The second half started as the first ended - with Benfica in the ascendancy. Schjelderup was the man leading the charge, creating another gilt-edged chance for the hosts within 10 minutes of the restart when his lung-busting run through the centre of the pitch found Daniel Banjaqui, whose ferocious drive was repelled by Lis.

It took the visitors 62 minutes to create a meaningful opportunity, but they were thwarted when they did, as Patrik Walemark’s diving header was pushed away to safety by Anatoliy Trubin.

Key match stats
Key match statsFlashscore

That miss proved to be costly a matter of minutes later when stunning individual brilliance from Gianluca Prestianni saw him tie the Lech backline in knots before rifling an effort across goal and into the far corner.

However, the deficit was halved when Enzo Barrenechea’s moment of madness saw him play a blind pass inside his own box, allowing Leo Bengtsson to tap into an empty net.

Lech were unable to take advantage of that reprieve, though, and Georgiy Sudakov goal in the dying moments confirmed their winless run would extend to six games.

Benfica, meanwhile, have now won their last seven in all competitions and appear to be settling in well under new head coach Marco Silva.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Georgiy Sudakov (Benfica)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Europa LeagueBenficaLech PoznanGeorgiy SudakovAndreas SchjelderupGianluca Prestianni

Related Articles

Le Bris backs struggling Sunderland players after Lech Poznan draw

Sunderland draw with Lech Poznan to remain unbeaten in Europa League

Ruthless Benfica put four past Celtic in Europa League