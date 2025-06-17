Beckham recalls his mother's reaction to knighthood

Manchester United and England legend Sir David Beckham has shared how his mother reacted to the news of his knighthood.

The Inter Miami owner was named in the 2025 King's Birthday Honours list for his contributions to sport and charity, after receiving an OBE in 2003.

"Lunch with Mum, haven't seen her since the news... Mum cried when she arrived, cried during lunch and cried when I was leaving x special moment for us all. Love you mum x @sandra_beckham49 (Dads next)," Beckham wrote on Instagram.

Beckham had been in contention for a knighthood for years and reportedly came close in 2014, until HMRC flagged his alleged link to a tax avoidance scheme.