Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Beadle extends Brighton contract before Birmingham loan move

Beadle extends Brighton contract before Birmingham loan move
Beadle extends Brighton contract before Birmingham loan moveČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Graham Hunt

Brighton goalkeeper James Beadle has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until the 2029/30 season.

The young shot-stopper will spend the 2026/27 campaign on loan at Birmingham City, where he enjoyed a successful spell last season. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Beadle made 35 Championship appearances in 2025/26, recording a 68.5 per cent save rate while conceding 41 goals. 

He was Birmingham’s first-choice goalkeeper and is expected to continue in that role next season, gaining valuable regular playing time before returning to Brighton in 2027.

“James is an exceptional young goalkeeper and we're delighted to welcome him back to the Club,” said Birmingham City manager Chris Davies.

“When he earned his opportunity last season, he established himself and I thought his performances continued to improve as the campaign went on.

“He's still only 22 but already has significant Championship experience, and those experiences will only make him a better goalkeeper. Every season he has played at this level, he has continued to develop, and we're looking forward to helping him take the next step again this year.

“The regard in which James is held is reflected by Brighton and by England. He's an Under-21 European champion, he's trained with the senior international squad and there's a real belief in his potential.

“We know exactly what he brings to our group, both as a goalkeeper and as a person, so we're delighted to have him back with us for the season ahead.”

Mentions
Football transfersJames BeadleBrightonBirmingham

Related Articles

Besiktas confirm the signing of Arsenal star Leandro Trossard in €20M move

Brighton snap up Tottenham defender Vuskovic in club-record deal worth £50m

Brighton winger Brajan Gruda returns to Leipzig on loan