Beadle extends Brighton contract before Birmingham loan move

Brighton goalkeeper James Beadle has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until the 2029/30 season.

The young shot-stopper will spend the 2026/27 campaign on loan at Birmingham City, where he enjoyed a successful spell last season.

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Beadle made 35 Championship appearances in 2025/26, recording a 68.5 per cent save rate while conceding 41 goals.

He was Birmingham’s first-choice goalkeeper and is expected to continue in that role next season, gaining valuable regular playing time before returning to Brighton in 2027.

“James is an exceptional young goalkeeper and we're delighted to welcome him back to the Club,” said Birmingham City manager Chris Davies.

“When he earned his opportunity last season, he established himself and I thought his performances continued to improve as the campaign went on.

“He's still only 22 but already has significant Championship experience, and those experiences will only make him a better goalkeeper. Every season he has played at this level, he has continued to develop, and we're looking forward to helping him take the next step again this year.

“The regard in which James is held is reflected by Brighton and by England. He's an Under-21 European champion, he's trained with the senior international squad and there's a real belief in his potential.

“We know exactly what he brings to our group, both as a goalkeeper and as a person, so we're delighted to have him back with us for the season ahead.”