Bayern launch bid to sign Luis Diaz from Liverpool

Bayern Munich have reportedly intensified their interest in Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.

According to BILD via Tribuna, talks between the Bavarians and the Reds have advanced to the point where 'concrete' figures have been exchanged, with the German club preparing a formal offer for the 28-year-old winger.

The Colombian, who joined Liverpool in January 2022, played a key role in the Reds’ title-winning campaign, scoring 17 goals and providing five assists across 50 appearances in all competitions.

It’s still unclear whether Diaz, who has netted 41 goals in 148 appearances for the Anfield giants over the past three and a half seasons, will remain at the club next season.

Meanwhile, Arne Slot’s side is eager to make a major sale to boost their transfer budget this summer.