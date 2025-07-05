Bayern chief slams ‘high risk’ Donnarumma after Musiala injury

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has openly criticized Paris Saint-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, blaming him for his part in Jamal Musiala’s injury.

During the first half of the Bavarians’ defeat on Saturday, the goalkeeper collided with the youngster who was stretchered off with a serious injury.

Following the incident, Eberl condemned the Italian international’s actions as “inconsiderate.”

"When I jump onto his (Musiala's) lower leg while sprinting, weighing 100 kilograms, there's a high risk of something happening. I don't think he did it intentionally, but he also wasn't being considerate," he told reporters.

Bayern and their fans await updates on Musiala’s injury, fearing a lengthy absence after his previous muscle tear last season.