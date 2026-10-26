Barcelona's Lamine Yamal named Men's Young Talent of the Year for third time

Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal has been named the Men's Young Talent of the Year for the third consecutive time.

What more needs to be said about Yamal? The 19-year-old has become a bonafide superstar having broken into Barcelona’s first team back in 2023.

Advertisement Advertisement

In that time, he’s won three LaLiga titles, a Copa del Rey, and, of course, a World Cup with Spain in the summer of 2026.

The Spanaird has been in incredible form so far this season, scoring ten goals and providing ten assists in his 13 games across all competitions.

He has now been confirmed as the winner of the Men’s Young Talent of the Year for a third consecutive time.

Yamal is also among the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or outright, alongside Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe.