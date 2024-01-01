Augusto happy to play where needed at Inter Milan

Augusto happy to play where needed at Inter Milan

Carlos Augusto says he'll play where he's needed at Inter Milan.

The Brazil attacker played in an advanced role last season, but could drop back into a defensive wing-back role this term.

Advertisement Advertisement

"We have to train as best we can in preseason for a very long season ahead,” he said. “There’s the advantage of having known each other since last season.

“We’re integrating the new players in. We’re aiming to win, even if doing it all over again is never easy.

On playing at wing-back, Augusto said, “I’ve already shown I can do it.

“I’m here to grow and to help the team."