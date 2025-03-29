Atletico Madrid’s Griezmann eclipses Messi’s La Liga record

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann made La Liga history as he surpassed a record previously held by Barcelona great Lionel Messi.

Having featured in his side’s 1-1 draw against Espanyol on Saturday evening, the Frenchman achieved his 521st appearance in the Spanish elite division.

In the process, he overtook the Argentine’s 520 caps to become La Liga most capped foreign player.

Brazil's Donato Gama holds the third spot with 466 appearances, while Karim Benzema sits fourth, having played 439 matches during his illustrious tenure at Real Madrid.

Despite this achievement, Griezmann's future with Diego Simeone's squad remains uncertain amid speculation of a potential move to Major League Soccer.