Arteta admits he is "hungrier than ever" ahead of Coventry clash, Saka & Rice can start

Arteta admits he is "hungrier than ever" for Coventry clash, reveals Saka & Rice can start

Mikel Arteta has held his first Premier League press conference of the season as he prepares to face Coventry City.

The Gunners head into the new campaign as defending champions for the first time in more than two decades after they topped the table last season on 85 points, finishing seven points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Advertisement Advertisement

Arsenal's defense of their Premier League title will begin on Friday evening as they welcome newly-promoted Coventry City to the Emirates Stadium for what should be a thrilling affair.

Can Arsenal do it again?

Speaking first on retaining the title, Arteta revealed he is feeling great and that how he believes his side are more than worthy to go all the way once more.

"Those teams have an incredible quality, which is to maintain the standards daily at the really highest level.

"This is the opportunity that we have. I have no questions that our players have the desire and the ambition to do that. Now it is something we have to earn and do daily."

On how he is feeling: "I feel good, different, hopefully better. I'm more excited than ever, hungrier than ever, and I cannot wait to start the Premier League at home in front of our supporters, and have a great performance and win the match."

Links to Konsa

As the start of the season rapidly approaches, Arsenal have been linked with a late move for Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa as they attempt to fill the gap left by both William Saliba and Jurrien Timber who are both injured.

As supporters pray for the side to repeat last year's success, Arteta spoke on signing defensive players and how the club are keen on adding to their ranks to give themselves the best chance at competing on all fronts this season.

"Well, we are really active in the market. I think that I mentioned a few days ago, the ambition is to improve the squad.

"Obviously, we have a specific issue in the background. Especially with the long term injury in William Saliba, the fact that we miss one more defender, that's clear. We are trying to reinforce that area and whenever we are ready we will announce something.

"I am always positive, I am always confident. But it is something I cannot control. It doesn't just depend on us. So we are willing to improve that area and we're going to try our best to achieve that."

Saka and Rice okay to start

Moving on from new signings, Arsenal boss also handed a piece of positive team news to fans as he revealed Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka who starred for England at the World Cup, are okay to start.

"Yeah, they are ready to start."

It's marathon not a sprint

As Rice and Saka prepare to make an impact, Arteta sent a message to his side as he stated that Arsenal must remain calm and take each game as it comes whilst also pushing themselves to be at their best.

"We need to breathe and we need to take this organically because this is going to be a long marathon as well.

"What we need to show is that this desire and ambition is to be better than what we were last season, a month ago or last week when we played Manchester City.

"We have the ability to improve, to evolve. That is what I sense and feel around the club and especially around the players."

Arsenal and Coventry clash on Friday night and the Gunners are the clear favourites to snatch 3 points as they attempt to avoid a massive upset in their first game of the campaign.