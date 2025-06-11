Tribal Football
Most Read
Rabiot on Greenwood: If he hadn't had all of his problems, Mason would be the star...
Liverpool agree British record Florian Wirtz transfer
Man Utd launching swap offer for Napoli-owned striker Osimhen
Man United set massive Alejandro Garnacho asking price

Arsenal star Saka admits fears over hamstring injury recovery

Tribal Football
Arsenal star Saka admits fears over hamstring injury recovery
Arsenal star Saka admits fears over hamstring injury recoveryAction Plus
Arsenal star Bukayo Saka admits he doubted his fitness after suffering a hamstring injury earlier this season.

The 23-year-old came off the bench in England’s 3-1 loss to Senegal and has now opened up about the self-doubts he faced in regaining form, having been a key figure for both club and country.

Advertisement
Advertisement

 "It’s about not thinking about the past, not thinking about the future. Just being in the moment and always asking yourself - what’s necessary right now?,” Saka told the media.

"Sometimes I can think: 'Oh, am I going to come back in the best shape?' Or, in the past: ‘What could I have done to prevent injury?

"But all that is not necessary. It’s only going to bring bad energy, negativity to your body. One of the best things I took from the book is always ask yourself: 'What’s necessary in this moment right now?' And try to live that way.

"I was not happy with last season, how it went, how it ended. But the only thing I can do now is look forward and try and be the best version of myself and help my team-mates be the same."

Mentions
Saka BukayoArsenal