Arsenal star Saka admits fears over hamstring injury recovery

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka admits he doubted his fitness after suffering a hamstring injury earlier this season.

The 23-year-old came off the bench in England’s 3-1 loss to Senegal and has now opened up about the self-doubts he faced in regaining form, having been a key figure for both club and country.

"It’s about not thinking about the past, not thinking about the future. Just being in the moment and always asking yourself - what’s necessary right now?,” Saka told the media.

"Sometimes I can think: 'Oh, am I going to come back in the best shape?' Or, in the past: ‘What could I have done to prevent injury?

"But all that is not necessary. It’s only going to bring bad energy, negativity to your body. One of the best things I took from the book is always ask yourself: 'What’s necessary in this moment right now?' And try to live that way.

"I was not happy with last season, how it went, how it ended. But the only thing I can do now is look forward and try and be the best version of myself and help my team-mates be the same."