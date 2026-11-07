Argentinian FA to appeal to CAS over World Cup final punishments

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Leandro Paredes wrestles Gavi to the ground after the FIFA World Cup final
Leandro Paredes wrestles Gavi to the ground after the FIFA World Cup finalPhoto by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Argentina's football association (AFA) announced on Saturday it had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the sanctions FIFA imposed on it over World Cup final incidents.

Midfielder Leandro Paredes was the hardest hit with a 10-game ban and $90,000 fine for his role in clashes with Spain players.

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He grabbed Eric Garcia by the throat and wrestled Gavi to the ground while holding his substitute's bib, which led to an escalation of incidents on the field after the final that Spain won 1-0 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19.

The AFA was fined $321,000 for breaches of FIFA's disciplinary code relating to using a sports event for making demonstrations of a non-sporting nature, team misconduct, and discriminatory chants and gestures by its supporters.

Nahuel Molina and Thiago Almada were also hit with bans and fines, as was Roberto Ayala, a member of Argentina's coaching team.

In a statement, AFA said FIFA's appeals body had rejected their complaint against the sanctions handed out to Paredes and the association, but had reduced Molina's punishment from a seven-match ban and $90,000 fine to four games and $60,000.

AFA also stated it would now take its appeals against its own and Paredes's sanctions to CAS.

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