Analysis: Why leaving Arsenal might be best for young Lewis-Skelly

With the start of the 2026/27 season almost upon us, Arsenal will be gearing up for the Community Shield game against Man City, the traditional curtain-raiser to the new campaign.

Mikel Arteta has been busy in the transfer market once again, too, ensuring a stunning capture of Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes, as well as bringing in Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge, and making Piero Hincapie's loan move from Bayer Leverkusen permanent.

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Lewis-Skelly to be the next player to leave Arsenal?

The Spaniard still appears to be in the market for a speedy left winger, with Bradley Barcola one name that's on the table at the present time.

Despite winning the league title for the first time in 22 years last season, and losing the Champions League final despite never being defeated in normal time in their entire UCL campaign, Arteta hasn't rested on his laurels. Consistent improvement is clearly the name of the game.

What that means in practice, of course, is that some players will fall by the wayside and have to continue their careers elsewhere.

Leandro Trossard (Besiktas), Jakub Kiwior (Porto) and Christian Norgaard (Everton) have already departed, but they're unlikely to be the only players to leave in this window.

One of the strangest departures could be that of 19-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Arteta sang teen's praises

Not that long ago, Arteta was singing the talented teen's praises, saying: "He plays with full belief, with a lot of commitment, he’s got the qualities that we want in his position, to play outside, to play inside.

"Defensively, he’s a really strong player and where we want him. When a player is like this, I don’t care if he’s from the academy or whatever, we need to give him the opportunities, and he’s earned the right to play these games."

Since that comment, made towards the end of 2024, Lewis-Skelly has been so far out of the picture at the Emirates Stadium that of the 36 appearances in all competitions that he made last season, only 15 of them were for the full 90 minutes.

In terms of his Premier League appearances, he completed just four full matches, and this is despite him only recently having signed a new contract with the club, which doesn't expire until June 2030.

No rhythm has hindered the left-back

A 57.89% tackle success - one of the best in the Arsenal squad in 2025/26 - is misleading, given that he only made 19 total tackles across the season, compared to colleagues whose percentages were upwards of 70% in many cases.

13 interceptions and 19 headed clearances were again on the low side, as were the 72 times he won possession back for the Gunners.

Myles Lewis-Skelly's Premier League appearances 2025/26 Flashscore

Of course, when a footballer isn't given the confidence to play regularly by the management team, that's going to affect the standard of performance, and not being able to build up some kind of rhythm is a recipe for disaster for the individual.

The teenager at least showed what he was made of in the one-on-one duels he contested, winning 102 of 183, for a decent 55.74% success. Evidently, this still wasn't enough for Arteta, however.

Man Utd and Chelsea made aware of Lewis-Skelly's availability

For reasons known only to the Spaniard, Lewis-Skelly was kept on the bench for long periods, and now, it would seem that Arteta has decided that the England international is surplus to requirements.

According to multiple reports, the youngster has been offered to Man Utd and Chelsea by the Gunners.

As someone who can primarily play left-back but also operate as a defensive midfielder, he would offer the Blues or the Red Devils some versatility.

With Chelsea already having spent somewhere in the region of £270m on transfers, though, United might be considered early favourites for Lewis-Skelly's signature.

Arteta doesn't want passengers

It isn't clear if the player himself would prefer to stay in North London and fight for his place, or whether there's a reluctant acceptance that just 12 months after believing he was set for a good few years at Arsenal, he is now unlikely to make his mark there.

Such is the nature of modern football, where the game moves on at breakneck speed in the pursuit of immediate glory.

As harsh as Arteta's decision may seem, there can be no passengers at clubs where success is both demanded and expected.

If the manager believes that Lewis-Skelly has served his purpose, his decision deserves respect and will likely be questioned only if Arsenal take a backward step in 2026/27 - something the Spaniard isn't contemplating at this stage.